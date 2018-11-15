× L.A. City Councilman Jose Huizar Removed From Committee Assignments After FBI Agents Search His Home

Roughly a week after FBI agents raided his home and offices, Los Angeles City Councilman Jose Huizar has been removed from all of his committee assignments, including chairman of the powerful panel that reviews the city’s biggest development projects.

Council President Herb Wesson sent a letter to City Clerk Holly Wolcott on Thursday, taking Huizar off committees that deal with planning, economic development, poverty and homelessness, and election rules and state regulations. Wesson did not explain his reasoning in the letter and his representative later issued a one-sentence statement on the move.

“We’re optimistic Angelenos will be best served by these changes as the Los Angeles City Council continues the people’s work without interruption,” said spokeswoman Vanessa Rodriguez.

Huizar has been under tremendous legal pressure in recent weeks. He has been sued by two former aides who alleged that they faced retaliation after complaining about unethical or potentially illegal activities. Last week, FBI agents searched his home in Boyle Heights and two of his offices, carrying out boxes and bags of materials.

