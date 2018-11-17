Laila Ali Shows Jessica Holmes How to Make ‘The Greatest of All Time Burger’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Laila Ali is not only a very talented chef, she's also a former professional boxer who happens to be the daughter of boxing legend Muhammad Ali. Her father is the inspiration between her reimagined classic burger recipe, which she calls "The Greatest of All Time Burger."

Laila went into the kitchen with Jessica Holmes and showed her how to make the delicious, mouthwatering burger. You can also find the recipe in Laila's cookbook, "Food for Life."

This segment aired on KTLA's California Cooking: Episode 2.

Ingredients:

1 1/2 pounds ground beef (take out of the refrigerator 10 to 20 minutes before you are ready to cook it, if you have the time)

1 1/2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 1/2 teaspoons sea salt

fresh ground pepper

4 good hamburger buns, such as Ezekiel brand, split and toasted

Toppings: mustard, onion, rounds and cheese slices

To make:

Heat a large, heavy-bottomed skillet over medium-high heat until very hot, or preheat a grill to high. Place the beef in a large bowl, add the Worcestershire sauce and onion powder, and mix with your hands until the ingredients are just combined (do not compact the meat or it may result in a dense burger) Lightly dampen your hand. Divide the beef into four equal portions. Gently form each into a loose ball, then pat the balls into 3/4-inch-thick patties. Press down to the center of each patty with your thumb to make a 1/4-inch-deep or so indentation (this keeps your burgers from puffing up in the center when they cook). Season the patties will on both sides with salt and pepper. Place on the pan or grill indented side up and cook on each side for about 3 minutes for rare, 3 1/2 minutes for medium rare, 4 minutes for medium and 5 minutes for well done. Transfer to a place and let sit for about 5 minutes for the burgers to finish cooking and so the juices can redistribute throughout the patties, then put the burgers on buns and add your choice of toppings.

*This recipe was reprinted with permission.