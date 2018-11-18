Woman, Man Found Shot to Death Inside Vehicle in Long Beach

A woman and man were found shot to death inside a vehicle in Long Beach, police said in a news release Sunday.

The pair was found by officers around 5:45 p.m. Saturday inside a vehicle stopped in the middle of the street in the 1300 Block of East 17th Street, according to police. The officers were responding to a call of shots fired.

First responders arrived and pronounced the woman in the driver’s seat dead at the scene while the man in the front passenger seat was rushed to medical treatment, police said. He was later pronounced dead.

The victims have been identified by police as Long Beach residents Sandra Coleman, 56, and Don Sims, 55.

Police have not released any information about a possible suspect.

Authorities are investigating the shooting as gang-related but a motive remains under investigation. No other details have been released by police.

Anyone with information can contact Detectives Mark Mattia and Don Collier at 562-570-7244. Anonymous tips can be forwarded by calling L.A. Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visiting www.lacrimestoppers.org.