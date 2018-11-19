Sex Offender Arrested on Suspicion of Stealing Women’s Clothing From Evacuated Home in Thousand Oaks: Police

A Northridge man described by authorities as a registered sex offender was arrested on suspicion of burglarizing the Thousand Oaks home of evacuees from the Woolsey Fire, police said Monday.

Jonah Bregman, 25, is accused of stealing women’s clothing from a home in the 17000 block of Bridle Oaks Court after breaking in on Nov. 10, according to a Thousand Oaks Police Department news release. He was allegedly seen on surveillance video days later dressing in women’s lingerie at a park restroom, police allege.

A week after the reported burglary, on Saturday, Bregman was arrested at a relative’s home in Thousand Oaks, police said. Authorities later found women’s clothing believed to belong to the burglary victim inside his home in the San Fernando Valley.

Bregman was spotted running from the Ventura County home by its residents when they were just returning from being evacuated in the deadly Woolsey Fire, authorities said.

He was running without shoes and appeared to be carrying clothing, police said.

Officials could not find him when they were first called to the scene but deputies later saw an early 2000s Ford Escape SUV speeding away from the scene in surveillance video retrieved from a neighboring home.

Meanwhile, the homeowners saw that articles of women’s clothing were missing from the house, police said.

Four days after the incident, police got a call about a “suspicious subject” at Old Meadows Park in Thousand Oaks, authorities said. Staff at the park had found several pieces of women’s clothing inside a public restroom.

Surveillance video near the restroom captures a man walking in and out of the facility “in various stages of undress and wearing women’s lingerie,” according to the police news release.

The video also shows him wearing what appeared to be an ankle monitor, police said, and he’s seen getting into a Ford SUV that matches the description of the vehicle involved in the burglary days earlier.

Detectives later identified the suspect as Bregman and learned he is a registered sex offender and on parole for a burglary conviction, according to police.

He was booked into Ventura County Jail on suspicion of burglary and engaging in lewd conduct. He is being held on $70,000 bail and a hold has been placed on his parole.

Bregman’s arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 20.