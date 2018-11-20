2 Men Plead No Contest in Street Racing Crash That Killed Young Man in Torrance

Two young men pleaded no contest on Tuesday to vehicular manslaughter in a street-racing crash in Torrance on the Pacific Coast Highway that sent one of their cars airborne, crashing into oncoming traffic and killing a 20-year-old man in June 2017.

The defendants, Luis Samaniego Barajas and Zachary Frank Leets, both 20, were racing on the highway when Barajas’ car crashed into a center divider and was hurled onto oncoming traffic near 242nd Street, according to Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

The car crashed head-on with another car, killing the driver, 20-year-old Maximillian Rojas, according to the prosecutor on the case.

Leets allegedly fled the scene but was later arrested and arraigned three days later.

The defendants are expected to be sentenced to four years in state prison under a negotiated plea agreement, according to the DA’s office.

Their sentencing hearing is scheduled for Jan. 7 in the Los Angeles County Superior Court in Torrance.