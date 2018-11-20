Anaheim Police Arrest 64-Year-Old Man on Suspicion of Murder

A man was arrested on suspicion of killing a woman found dead inside a home in northwest Anaheim Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The body of Anaheim resident Lucinda Louise Palma, 70, was discovered after officers responded to reports of a man attacking a woman inside a house at 1268 N. Siesta St. around 9:30 a.m., Anaheim police said in a news release.

Detectives have not released the victim’s cause of death.

Hallgren was detained without incident at the scene, officials said, and upon further investigation he was booked on suspicion of murder.

The suspect was being held on $1 million bail at the Anaheim Detention Facility, police said.

Authorities did not release any details on the relationship between Palma and Hallgren, or a possible motive.

No further details were immediately available.