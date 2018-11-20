Burglary Suspect Out on Bail Arrested on Suspicion of Entering Woman’s Fullerton Home, Stabbing Her: Police

A burglary suspect who was recently released on bail was arrested again after allegedly entering a woman’s home and stabbing her in Fullerton, investigators said Tuesday.

Terele Tommy Lee Jones, a 23-year-old Anaheim resident, was taken into custody shortly after the incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. last Friday in the 2300 block of Iris Court, Fullerton police said in a news release.

Authorities believe Jones entered the victim’s unlocked residence while she was home and attacked her when she confronted him.

Responding officers found the woman with multiple stab wounds that appeared to have been sustained from a sharp-edged weapon. She was subsequently taken to a nearby trauma center.

Authorities did not provide details on the extent of the woman’s injuries, but said she has since been released from the hospital.

Officers at the scene searched the surrounding area and located Jones. He was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and burglary based on information and evidence obtained by the first officials on scene, police said.

The victim told police she did not know Jones and he was not authorized to be in her home.

Investigators did not provide further information on the other recent burglary arrest that Jones had bailed out from.

On Tuesday, he remained in custody on $1 million bail, inmate records showed.