Users of Amazon's Alexa are now able to gain the advice and reflections of world-renowned yogi and self-help guru Deepak Chopra, who sat down with KTLA to discuss his new tech venture. Christina Pascucci reports for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Nov. 20, 2018.
Deepak Chopra’s Self-Help and Spirituality ‘Reflections’ Now Being Offered Through Amazon’s Alexa
