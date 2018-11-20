How to Help Those Affected by SoCal Brush Fires

Deepak Chopra’s Self-Help and Spirituality ‘Reflections’ Now Being Offered Through Amazon’s Alexa

Posted 4:47 PM, November 20, 2018

Users of Amazon's Alexa are now able to gain the advice and reflections of world-renowned yogi and self-help guru Deepak Chopra, who sat down with KTLA to discuss his new tech venture. Christina Pascucci reports for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Nov. 20, 2018.