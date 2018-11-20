Hundreds Gather to Remember 21-Year-Old Church Camp Counselor Killed in Thousand Oaks Mass Shooting

When Noel Sparks was born, in the summer of 1997, her parents decided to name her after her father’s sister.

Sparks’ aunt, Colette Noel Sparks, had died at age 16 in a house fire in Westlake Village. So in her memory, they called the baby Noel Colette Sparks.

Her mother, Wendy Anderson, immediately “felt like there was something unique and special about Noel,” said Pastor Shawn Thornton at a memorial service held Tuesday at Calvary Community Church in Westlake Village.

On Nov. 7, Sparks, who was 21 at the time, was gunned down in a mass shooting in Thousand Oaks. She was one of 12 people slain that night at Borderline Bar and Grill.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.