KTLA 5 News to Host 'Spirit of Thanksgiving Telethon' to Help SoCal Wildfire Victims

KTLA 5 News will host a “Spirit of Thanksgiving Telethon” on Thursday morning to raise funds for those affected by the Southern California wildfires.

In partnership with iHeart Radio and the Salvation Army California South Division, KTLA 5 will host a live telethon in its Hollywood studios on Thursday from 6 to 9 a.m., according to a statement from Tribune Media.

An additional hour of the telethon will be hosted on Facebook live from 9 to 10 a.m.

Wildfires have ravaged the state and claimed dozens of lives in recent weeks. In Southern California, the Woolsey Fire killed three people as it tore across just over 150 square miles in Los Angeles and Ventura Counties — destroying 1,500 structures including hundreds of entire homes.

“Now, as Southern California begins rebuilding and recovering from these devastating fires, we remain committed to assisting those impacted as they recover from this disaster,” Don Corsini, the station’s president and general manager, said in a statement.