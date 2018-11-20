L.A. City Councilman Jose Huizar Shows Up for First Council Meeting Since FBI Agents Raided His Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Los Angeles City Councilman Jose Huizar showed up for his first council meeting since FBI agents raided his home and office, but declined to discuss the federal investigation that broke into the open two weeks ago.

“I’m here to do my job. I’m here to work,” Huizar said when asked about the probe Tuesday as he walked down the hallway and into the council chamber.

Asked whether he felt he had done anything wrong, Huizar gave the same reply. “I’m here to do my job. I’m here to do my work,” he told The Times.

FBI investigators removed an array of materials from Huizar’s home on Nov. 7, including one cardboard box labeled “Fundraising.” They also removed bags and boxes from his City Hall office.

