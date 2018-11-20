L.A. County Sheriff’s Deputy in Special Victim’s Bureau Charged With Forcible Rape of Minor Who Was ‘Tied or Bound’

A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy is facing felony charges related to the forcible rape of a minor, the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office announced on Tuesday.

The charges allege Neil Kimball, 45, of Agoura Hills, forcibly raped a minor under the age of 14 who was “tied or bound” at some point between Oct. 1, 2017 and Dec. 31, 2017 in Ventura County, the DA’s office said in a news release. Kimball, who was assigned to the department’s Special Victim’s Bureau at the time of the alleged rape was arrested on Friday after the department received a tip from the public and launched an investigation.

It is also alleged that Kimball engaged in witness intimidation by threat or force, the news release said.

Kimball was being held on $2 million bail.

He is expected to be arraigned on Wednesday.

Anyone who believes they may have been victimized by Kimball is encouraged to contact Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Sergeant Will Morris at 562-392-7079, or Ventura County District Attorney Supervising Investigator Tom Mendez at 805-477-1690.