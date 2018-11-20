× Malibu Property Owner Finds Remains; Death Believed to Be Unrelated to Woolsey Fire

Human remains discovered by a Malibu property owner while assessing damages from the Woolsey Fire have prompted a homicide investigation, officials said Tuesday.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed the remains had been at a site near Latigo Canyon Road and mile marker 6.92 before the blaze reached Malibu on Nov. 9 and triggered a mandatory evacuation for the entire city.

The body was found on Nov. 15 and reported to the Sheriff’s Department two days later, the agency said. Deputies responded to the scene the next day.

Authorities have yet to identify the remains and determine the cause and time of death, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Officials provided no further details but encouraged anyone with information to call the Sheriff’s Department’s homicide bureau at 323-890-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477), using the mobile app “P3 Tips” or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.

The Coroner’s Office also has not released the names of the two people found burned in a vehicle on a driveway in Malibu on Nov. 9. Detectives said they believed the driver might’ve become disoriented while fleeing the fire.

Portions of Malibu remained under evacuation orders until Monday, when the Broad Beach area was repopulated.