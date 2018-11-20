× Man, Woman Sought in Armed Robbery at El Segundo Shopping Center

Investigators sought the public’s help Tuesday identifying a man who robbed a woman at gunpoint at a shopping center in El Segundo, as well as his getaway driver.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. Sunday at The Point on 840 S. Pacific Coast Highway, El Segundo police said.

According to authorities, a man came up to a 29-year-old woman and pointed a handgun at her, demanding her cellphone.

The victim gave him her phone before running away, police said. The man then got into a vehicle driven by a female driver, who then sped onto the PCH, officials added.

Police described the man as a 20 to 22-year-old about 5 feet, 4 to 5 feet, 6 inches tall with a shaved head and a line shaved on his left eyebrow. He was wearing a red t-shirt bearing a Nike logo and skinny jeans, detectives said.

The driver was described as a black woman about 30 years old with a medium build and long, brown hair.

The vehicle used was a black, newer model Chevrolet Trax with Nissani Bros. paper license plates, police said.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Vee Jones at 310-524-2263.