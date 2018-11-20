Parents of Toddler Who Shot Herself in Foot With Father’s Gun Lied About Drive-by, Police Say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Northern California father is now behind bars following the shooting of his 3-year-old daughter, KTLA sister station KTXL reported Monday.

Investigators said Mitchell Digiore, and the child's mother, Brittany Powell, falsely claimed the child was shot in the foot by a drive-by shooter on Sunday. According to police, the toddler actually managed to get ahold of her father's gun and shot herself.

"What we're worried about is the children, the 3-year-old; they have two children," neighbor Ed Olsen said.

While on the way to the hospital Sunday night, the parents' SUV broke down and first responders took over.

"The officers discovered inconsistencies in the stories," Modesto police spokeswoman Sharon Bear said. "It appears to us that the child possibly got the gun and it accidentally went off and shot them in the foot."

The girl's parents could face child endangerment charges. Digiore could also be charged for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

"It's distressing. I'm not opposed to gun ownership, absolutely not," neighbor Tracy Hiller said. "But it has to be with responsibility."

Others in the Modesto neighborhood familiar with the family and their troubles said what matters now is the parents do right by their kids.

"Everything has a past, and I just hope that the future is better," Olsen said.