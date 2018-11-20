× Serial ‘Dine-and-Dash Dater’ Sentenced to Jail for Skipping Out on Dinner Bills at Pasadena Restaurants

The man known as the “dine-and-dash-dater” admitted to taking women out on dates at Pasadena area restaurants and then skipping out on the bills, authorities said Tuesday.

Paul Guadalupe Gonzales, 45, pleaded no contest to three misdemeanor counts of defrauding an innkeeper by nonpayment and one misdemeanor count of petty theft, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

The crimes took place between May 2016 and April 2018. Prosecutors said Gonzales took several women he met on dating apps out on dates and essentially left them at the table without paying any of the bills. In two of the incidents, the restaurants picked up the tabs after Gonzales left his dates alone, the DA’s office said.

Gonzales was sentenced to 120 days in county jail, three years of probation and ordered to pay restitution. He was prohibited from using dating websites and apps including “PlentyOfFish” and “Bumble.” He is also required to stay 100 yards away from five restaurants and is subject to search and seizure conditions of electronic devices and accounts.

Gonzales is expected to surrender and begin serving his sentence on Jan. 14.