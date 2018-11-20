Sisters Found Fatally Shot After Westchester Apartment Fire Are Identified

Two sisters who were found fatally shot in a burned Westchester apartment over the weekend have been identified.

Uniek Atkins, 27, and Sierra Brown, 16, were found Saturday morning after the blaze at an apartment building in the 8600 block of Belford Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

LAPD officials said the sisters had been shot. Brown died of a gunshot wound to the neck, but Atkins’ cause of death is still pending additional investigation, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office reported.

Atkins is named as Uniek Souvinette in the GoFundMe page. The fundraiser is for the sisters’ three children, who are 6 and 7 years old, and the youngest is 10 months old.

The young women’s family members said at a vigil Sunday that they don’t know who would want to hurt the sisters.

No arrests have been made in the shooting. A motive behind the crime also remains a mystery.

A car belonging to one of the victims is missing, LAPD Detective Sean Kinchla told KTLA. It’s described as a white, four-door, 2015 Nissan Altima with a California license plate of 7CXN273.