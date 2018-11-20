Woolsey Fire Victims File Lawsuit Against Southern California Edison Alleging Company Was Negligent in Shutting Off Power

Victims of the Woolsey fire have filed a lawsuit against Southern California Edison alleging the utility was negligent in failing to shut off power before the wildfire started, attorneys announced Tuesday.

The lawsuit, filed Friday in Los Angeles Superior Court on behalf of 17 plaintiffs, alleges the company ignored warnings of extreme fire weather and only shut power off once the fire started. That delay contributed to the Woolsey fire’s destruction, plaintiffs say.

The fire, which is currently 96 percent contained, killed three people and destroyed 1,500 structures, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Attorneys are seeking compensation for plaintiffs’ damaged property, lost wages and attorney fees.

