Beauty Products With a Waitlist With Beauty Expert Stacy Cox

November 21, 2018

Beauty Expert Stacy Cox joined us live with beauty products that are SO hot that they have a waitlist. For more info on the products Stacy covered in the segment, you can go here or follow her on social media @StacyCoxBeauty.