UFC Hall of Famers Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz joined us live to talk about their upcoming fight at the Forum this Saturday Nov 24. Liddell vs. Ortiz 3 is a three-round light heavyweight fight presented by Golden Boy Promotions.

The fights will take place on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018 at the 'Fabulous' Forum in Inglewood, Calif. For more info on how you can get tickets, you can click here.