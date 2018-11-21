× Displaced by Woolsey Fire, Malibu Families Gather for a Meal and Hugs

Jacqueline and Juliette Laplante, 16-year-old twins, wanted to wait in the car.

But their father, Leo, coaxed them into the Santa Monica High School cafeteria.

“You need clothes,” he told them. “They have clothes.”

The Laplantes were among about 400 people who took part in a Tuesday event called Happy Friendsgiving, which was organized by local teachers and other school district employees to help those whose lives were disrupted by the Woolsey fire, which swept through Malibu last week. The fire killed three, burned 97,000 acres and destroyed 1,500 structures.

