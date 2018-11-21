L.A. Mission served Thanksgiving meals to the homeless on Skid Row just ahead of the holiday, with Mayor Eric Garcetti and some celebrities joining the effort. Christina Pascucci reports for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Nov. 21, 2018.
L.A. Mission Serves Thanksgiving Meals on Skid Row
