× Mexican Food Museum to Open in Downtown L.A. in Early 2019

La Plaza Cocina, a museum and educational kitchen devoted entirely to the history and evolution of Mexican food, is scheduled to open in downtown L.A. in early 2019.

The 2,500-square-foot facility will be located in LA Plaza Village, a 3.7-acre complex now being assembled within El Pueblo Historical Monument. Both developments are part of LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes.

La Plaza Cocina will explore and honor Mexican cuisine, as well as its deep relationship with Los Angeles, through a variety of programs, classes, events and exhibitions held at the location.



“Los Angeles is the Mexican food capital of the country, and it deserves a place that celebrates the history and culture that we have with Mexican food,” says John Echeveste, chief executive of LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes. “It’s important, not only to Latino families, but anyone who eats.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.