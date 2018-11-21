× Richelle Huizar Drops Bid for Husband’s L.A. City Council Seat After FBI Raid

Richelle Huizar announced Wednesday she was dropping out of the race for Los Angeles City Council, following a tumultuous month marked by two lawsuits against her husband and an FBI raid of her home.

Huizar, wife of Councilman Jose Huizar, had launched a bid for her husband’s seat two months ago and was immediately seen as a major contender. But her campaign plans were disrupted dramatically two weeks ago, with federal investigators searching her residence in Boyle Heights and two of her husband’s offices.

“Today, I am announcing my withdrawal as a candidate for City Council in order to focus on my family,” she said in a statement emailed by her political consultant. “I am eternally grateful for the support that I have received since announcing our campaign in September. I look forward to continuing to work on issues I’m passionate about and staying involved in improving our communities.”

The announcement represented a stunning turnabout. A former city commissioner, Richelle Huizar had been viewed as a strong competitor in the 2020 election to replace her husband, who is facing term limits. In September, she filed paperwork indicating she planned to run in Huizar’s Eastside district, which stretches from Boyle Heights to Eagle Rock.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.