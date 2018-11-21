× SNAP Participants Can Temporarily Buy Hot Food in 14 California Counties Hit by Wildfires

Participants of SNAP, the nutrition assistance program for many low-income households, will temporarily be allowed to use their benefits to buy hot food through mid-December in 14 California counties affected by the wildfires, the USDA announced Wednesday.

The temporary policy will include SNAP participants in Los Angeles, Orange, Ventura, San Bernardino, Butte, Colusa, Glenn, Kern, Plumas, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Sutter, Tehama and Yuba counties.

Additionally, as a result of the wildfires, residents who experienced food losses because of outages in certain areas in Butte and Plumas counties can request the state to provide mass replacement of benefits, according to the USDA.

SNAP benefits include the purchase of household items like breads, fruits and vegetables, meats and dairy products, as well as seeds and plants that produce food for the household to eat.

Participants cannot usually use their EBT cards to buy hot foods, but this temporary waiver is meant to cover the needs of those affected by the wildfires who can’t prepare food at home, according to the USDA.

“Thousands of California residents are trying to piece their lives back together even as these wildfires continue blazing,” said USDA official Brandon Lipps. “This waiver will allow residents more flexibility to use in feeding their families as they get back on their feet.”

Authorized retailers may need 24-36 hours to be ready to accept SNAP benefits for hot foods and the waiver runs through Dec. 17.