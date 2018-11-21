× The Best Black Friday Deals According to Slickdeals

A Google Home Hub at nearly half the price and a rare discount on the Apple Watch – Rich takes a look at some of the hottest Black Friday deals voted on by the users of the website Slickdeals.

Forget about lining up in the cold – you can get some of the best Black Friday deals right from home!

As usual, tech will be one of the hottest categories.

“There’s still that offline brick-and-mortar element to it. But increasingly it’s really becoming a cyber day,” says Josh Meyers, CEO of Slickdeals.

Every day, people flock to the site to post the deals they find – then others vote up the best ones.

“We can uncover the best deals. So every single day on Slickdeals and especially during this Black Friday season, you can come to Slickdeals. We’ve done all the work for you and you can look at our user voting and see what are the best deals,” said Meyers.

Here are some of the top offers this Black Friday, according to their editors.

Smart Speaker

A top pick is the Google Home Hub.

Usually $150, major retailers will have the Google Home Hub on sale for $99, but you can do even better at Kohl’s, where a special deal including Kohl’s Cash brings you down to effectively $85.

Target is selling the 3rd generation Echo Dot cheap, too. “It’s normally $50 and it’s on sale for $24,” said Meyers.

Smartwatch

Target is offering the Apple Watch at $80 off; Macy’s and Best Buy have similar deals. The deal is on last year’s Series 3 model, but that’s still a perfectly good choice.

“Apple products don’t necessarily get discounted a lot. So with Apple people are pretty excited about that,” said Meyers.

TVs

TCL TVs are some of the top-ranked devices right now, and you can nab a 4K 55″ model with Roku built-in for a steal. It’s normally $450 but marked down to $399 for Black Friday at Best Buy.

Game Console

An Xbox One S bundle is just $200 at Kohl’s plus get $60 in Kohl’s Cash.

One More Thing

Finally, get the gadget with a cult following! Meyers showed off an Instant Pot which was recently on sale at Target. They slashed the price from $100 to just $60, so be on the lookout for similar deals.

Rich’s Advice?

Get everyone on your list a Google Home Hub! It’s a great companion in the kitchen where you can use it to display recipes, control smart home devices and ask Google questions. Your recipient will love how it acts as a digital picture frame when they’re not using it.

NOW LISTEN: Here’s an interview with Slickdeals CEO Josh Meyers about the Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping trends we’re seeing in 2018. From the Rich on Tech Podcast.