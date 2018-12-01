Jessica Holmes’ Recipe for Creamy Truffle Butter Crab Fettuccine: A Decadent Holiday Dish

Cream cheese, truffle butter and crab meat elevate traditional fettuccine into an instant and decadent holiday meal hit. Jessica Holmes' dish is a nod to the Italian tradition of serving fish on Christmas Eve, as well as the 2006 movie "The Holiday" -- one of her favorite films -- in which two of the main characters decide to whip up some Christmas fettuccine. This segment aired on KTLA's California Cooking: Episode 11.
Ingredients:
- 1 box of fettuccine
- 12 ounces heavy cream
- 4 ounces white truffle butter
- 2 ounces cream cheese
- 8 ounces lump crab meat
- 2 tablespoon parmesan cheese
- grated lemon zest
- salt to taste
How to make:
- On the stovetop, fill a large pot with water and add salt. Put the fettuccine in and boil until cooked, about 11 minutes.
- In a separate pan, simmer the heavy cream over a low heat.
- Add the cream cheese to the heavy cream and stir in until it melts.
- Stir in the white truffle butter the heavy cream/cream cheese sauce.
- Add salt in sauce to taste.
- Once the fettuccine is cooked, add it to the cream sauce and mix until well combined, for about 1 minute. (If sauce is too thick, you can thin out by adding some of the pasta water.)
- Add the lump crab meat to the pasta and sauce, making sure it all gets coated.
- Grate the parmesan cheese over the top of the pasta.
- Add some lemon zest.
- Take off the heat and put in the bowl, add some extra parmesan on top before serving.