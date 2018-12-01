Jessica Holmes’ Recipe for Creamy Truffle Butter Crab Fettuccine: A Decadent Holiday Dish

Posted 5:00 PM, December 1, 2018, by , Updated at 11:04AM, December 23, 2019
Data pix.

Cream cheese, truffle butter and crab meat elevate traditional fettuccine into an instant and decadent holiday meal hit. Jessica Holmes' dish is a nod to the Italian tradition of serving fish on Christmas Eve, as well as the 2006 movie "The Holiday" -- one of her favorite films -- in which two of the main characters decide to whip up some Christmas fettuccine. This segment aired on KTLA's California Cooking: Episode 11.

Ingredients:

  • 1 box of fettuccine
  • 12 ounces heavy cream
  • 4 ounces white truffle butter
  • 2 ounces cream cheese
  • 8 ounces lump crab meat
  • 2 tablespoon parmesan cheese
  • grated lemon zest
  • salt to taste

How to make: 

  1. On the stovetop, fill a large pot with water and add salt. Put the fettuccine in and boil until cooked, about 11 minutes.
  2. In a separate pan, simmer the heavy cream over a low heat.
  3. Add the cream cheese to the heavy cream and stir in until it melts.
  4. Stir in the white truffle butter the heavy cream/cream cheese sauce.
  5. Add salt in sauce to taste.
  6. Once the fettuccine is cooked, add it to the cream sauce and mix until well combined, for about 1 minute. (If sauce is too thick, you can thin out by adding some of the pasta water.)
  7. Add the lump crab meat to the pasta and sauce, making sure it all gets coated.
  8. Grate the parmesan cheese over the top of the pasta.
  9. Add some lemon zest.
  10. Take off the heat and put in the bowl, add some extra parmesan on top before serving.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.