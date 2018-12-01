Jessica Holmes’ Recipe for Creamy Truffle Butter Crab Fettuccine: A Decadent Holiday Dish

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cream cheese, truffle butter and crab meat elevate traditional fettuccine into an instant and decadent holiday meal hit. Jessica Holmes' dish is a nod to the Italian tradition of serving fish on Christmas Eve, as well as the 2006 movie "The Holiday" -- one of her favorite films -- in which two of the main characters decide to whip up some Christmas fettuccine. This segment aired on KTLA's California Cooking: Episode 11.

Ingredients:

1 box of fettuccine

12 ounces heavy cream

4 ounces white truffle butter

2 ounces cream cheese

8 ounces lump crab meat

2 tablespoon parmesan cheese

grated lemon zest

salt to taste

How to make: