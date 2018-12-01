Jessica Holmes Shares Her Recipe for Pita Chip Crusted Fish Filets

Jessica Holmes and her son both love fish -- but Levi probably likes it because Jessica usually breads and pan fries the fish, she says. Her tip to make the breading different: pita chips!
"They add so much crunch to the breading," Jessica said. "It's pretty crazy."
This is a web exclusive segment for KTLA's California Cooking: Episode 11.
Ingredients:
- 4 filets of white fish
- 1/2 package of pita chips (plain or flavored is fine)
- 1 cup panko bread crumbs
- 1/4 cup sesame seeds
- garlic powder
- salt and pepper
- 2 eggs
- 2 cups flour
- smoked paprika
- avocado oil
- 1/2 cup Greek yogurt
- 1/2 cup sour cream
- 2 tablespoons mayo
- 1 tablespoon capers, drained
- ketchup
- juice from half a lemon
- few dashes of hot sauce
- Handful of chopped dill
To make the pita breadcrumbs:
- Crush pita chips in Ziploc bag or food processor until fine like breadcrumbs.
- Add pita crumbs to Panko bread crumbs and sesame seeds. Season with salt, garlic powder and smoked paprika.
To make the egg mixture:
- Whisk the eggs, then season with salt, garlic powder and smoked paprika. Place in dish big enough to dip the fish filets.
To make the dredging flour:
- -Add salt, garlic powder and smoked paprika to the flour. Place in a dish big enough to dredge the fish.
To assemble and cook:
- Take filet of white fish and dredge in flour. Shake off excess and dip in egg mixture; place into the breadcrumb mixture coating the entire piece of fish.
- Heat enough avocado oil to coat the frying pan.
- Add the fish to medium heat to brown evenly on both sides, about 3-4 minutes on each side, depending on thickness of your fish.
- Put fish on wireless rack, if you have one, to drain excess oil.
To make the sauce:
- Combine the Greek yogurt, sour cream, mayo, ketchup, capers, chopped dill, lemon juice, hot sauce and a pinch of salt. Mix together. Serve on the side of the cooked fish.