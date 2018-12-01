Jessica Holmes Shares Her Recipe for Pita Chip Crusted Fish Filets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jessica Holmes and her son both love fish -- but Levi probably likes it because Jessica usually breads and pan fries the fish, she says. Her tip to make the breading different: pita chips!

"They add so much crunch to the breading," Jessica said. "It's pretty crazy."

This is a web exclusive segment for KTLA's California Cooking: Episode 11.

Ingredients:

4 filets of white fish

1/2 package of pita chips (plain or flavored is fine)

1 cup panko bread crumbs

1/4 cup sesame seeds

garlic powder

salt and pepper

2 eggs

2 cups flour

smoked paprika

avocado oil

1/2 cup Greek yogurt

1/2 cup sour cream

2 tablespoons mayo

1 tablespoon capers, drained

ketchup

juice from half a lemon

few dashes of hot sauce

Handful of chopped dill

To make the pita breadcrumbs:

Crush pita chips in Ziploc bag or food processor until fine like breadcrumbs. Add pita crumbs to Panko bread crumbs and sesame seeds. Season with salt, garlic powder and smoked paprika.

To make the egg mixture:

Whisk the eggs, then season with salt, garlic powder and smoked paprika. Place in dish big enough to dip the fish filets.

To make the dredging flour:

-Add salt, garlic powder and smoked paprika to the flour. Place in a dish big enough to dredge the fish.

To assemble and cook:

Take filet of white fish and dredge in flour. Shake off excess and dip in egg mixture; place into the breadcrumb mixture coating the entire piece of fish. Heat enough avocado oil to coat the frying pan. Add the fish to medium heat to brown evenly on both sides, about 3-4 minutes on each side, depending on thickness of your fish. Put fish on wireless rack, if you have one, to drain excess oil.

To make the sauce:

Combine the Greek yogurt, sour cream, mayo, ketchup, capers, chopped dill, lemon juice, hot sauce and a pinch of salt. Mix together. Serve on the side of the cooked fish.