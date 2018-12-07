19-Year-Old Man Killed in Placentia Car Crash

A 19-year-old man was killed when a Ford Crown Victoria and a Chevrolet Tahoe crashed early Friday, the Placentia Police Department reported.

Officers responded to the crash around 7:52 a.m. in the 100 block of East Orangethorpe Ave. and found the man deceased inside the Crown Victoria, police said in a news release.

The initial investigation indicates a female driver in a Hyundai Genesis was making a left turn out of a residential neighborhood onto Orangethorpe Avenue, and the Crown Victoria – which was traveling westbound on Orangethorpe – swerved to avoid hitting the Genesis. According to police, the Crown Victoria appeared to spin out of control into the eastbound lanes on Orangethorpe and was struck by the Tahoe traveling eastbound on Orangethorpe.

Police said the deceased driver, whose name has not been released pending notification of his family, was from Anaheim.

The male driver of the Tahoe was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests or citations have been issued.

The investigation into the deadly crash is continuing.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash was asked to call the Placentia Police Traffic Unit at 714-993-8158.