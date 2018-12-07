Clues Sought in Fatal Shooting of Van Nuys Man

Police are seeking two killers in connection with a shooting that left a Van Nuys man dead and a second victim seriously injured on Thursday night, authorities said.

Osvaldo Hernandez, 22, died in the 9:40 p.m. shooting in a residential neighborhood in the 7300 block of Vista Del Monte Avenue, between Wyandotte and Valerio streets, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a written statement. A second victim was hospitalized in “serious but stable” condition. No description of the surviving victim was provided.

Officers found the victims while responding to reports of gunfire, police said.

“Officers, along with a concerned bystander, rendered emergency medical aid by performing CPR on Hernandez until they were relieved by paramedics,” according to the statement.

Both victims were taken to a hospital, where Hernandez succumbed to his wounds.

They were standing outside when the two attackers approached and opened fire without provocation, officials said.

“There is no suspect information and the investigation is ongoing,” the police statement said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the LAPD at 877-527-3247. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.