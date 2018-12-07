East L.A. Woman Sentenced to 9 Years in Jail for Immigration Services Scam: DA’s Office

An East Los Angeles woman was sentenced Friday to nine years in county jail for an immigration scam that defrauded 32 people, according to the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office.

The defendant, 64-year-old Dalila Moreno, pleaded guilty to 16 to six counts of counterfeit seal, three counts of forgery, one count of grand theft of personal property, one count of attempted grand theft of personal property, one count of extortion and admitted to taking property valued at more than $65,000, a media release by the DA’s office said.

Moreno operated the immigration services business at her home over several years until May 2015.

She allegedly told the 32 victims that she worked for the government and had special government connections, promising to expedite the processing of visas, resident alien cards and citizenship petitions, the victims told authorities.

The victims would pay Moreno for her services but then in return receive false visa and passport stamps. Moreno raked in $270,000, the DA’s office said.

Moreno was ordered to pay $303,500 in restitution to the victims and will get three years of mandatory supervision after serving time in jail.