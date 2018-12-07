Father and Son Separated at the U.S. Border Are Reunited in Guatemala After Difficult Detention

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Guatemalan father recounts the emotional separation from his young son at the U.S. border in Arizona, where they were seeking refuge from gang violence at home. Their separate detention prompted nightmares and thoughts of suicide, UNICEF Official Supporter Megan Henderson learns in Part 3 of her trip to Guatemala. To help, go to ktla.com/unicef. This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Dec. 7, 2018.