Federal Appeals Court in Pasadena Won’t Immediately Allow Trump Asylum Ban

Posted 6:25 PM, December 7, 2018, by , Updated at 06:27PM, December 7, 2018
Nearly 150 Central American migrants seeking asylum are detained by the Border Patrol after entering the U.S. through the Rio Grande, along the border with Ciudad Juarez, on Dec. 3, 2018. (Credit: Herika Martinez / AFP / Getty Images)

Nearly 150 Central American migrants seeking asylum are detained by the Border Patrol after entering the U.S. through the Rio Grande, along the border with Ciudad Juarez, on Dec. 3, 2018. (Credit: Herika Martinez / AFP / Getty Images)

A divided U.S. appeals court has refused to immediately allow the Trump administration to enforce a ban on asylum for any immigrants who illegally cross the U.S.-Mexico border.

In a 2-1 ruling late Friday, a panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the ban is likely inconsistent with existing U.S. law.

An email to a spokesman for the Justice Department was not immediately returned.

At issue is President Donald Trump’s Nov. 9 proclamation that barred anyone who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border between official ports of entry from seeking asylum. Trump issued the proclamation in response to caravans of migrants approaching the border.

A lower court judge temporarily blocked the ban and later refused to immediately reinstate it. The administration appealed to the 9th Circuit.

Related stories