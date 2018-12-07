× Former Dean of Disabled Programs at West L.A. College Propositioned Student for Sex for Years: Lawsuit

A student at West Los Angeles College is suing a former dean at the school who she said sexually harassed her for years when she worked in his office.

Sarah Murphy, 29, said Shalamon Duke, the former dean of Disabled Students Programs and Services at West L.A. College, repeatedly asked her for sexual favors in exchange for providing her with financial stability.

The lawsuit alleges Duke targeted Murphy because of her financial limits as a single mother of two children and her disability status.

Murphy was diagnosed with an anxiety disorder and has issues with short-term memory, which allowed her to receive services from Disabled Students Programs and Services.

