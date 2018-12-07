Former Fullerton Police Chief, Captain Charged With Battering EMTs Treating Chief’s Wife at Irvine Concert: Orange County DA

A former Fullerton Police chief and a captain were charged Friday with battery on emergency medical technicians that were treating the chief’s wife at an August concert in Irvine, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said.

The former chief, David Hendricks, 47, and Capt. Thomas Oliveras, 50, were off duty attending a Lady Antebellum concert at the FivePoint Amphitheater on Aug. 24 when they got into a physical altercation with the two EMTs and wound up getting kicked out, authorities said.

Hendricks was charged with two counts of battery on emergency medical technician while Oliveras was charged with one. Both men were charged with one count of resisting and obstructing an officer, according to a news release by the DA’s office.

At the time, neither of the men were arrested but both Hendricks and Oliveras were placed on administrative leave, pending the results of an investigation.

Hendricks resigned as chief on Nov. 2.

The former chief is accused of pushing the two EMTs while Oliveras is accused of putting one of them in a headlock, the DA’s office said.

If convicted as charged, Hendricks is facing up to three years in county jail and Oliveras is facing two, the DA’s office said.

The pair’s arraignment hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Jan. 9 at the Newport Beach court.