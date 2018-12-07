Members from the Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles joined us with a preview of their annual Holiday Spectacular on Saturday, Dec 15 and Sunday, Dec 16. GMCLA is among the oldest LGBT organizations in the Nation, and is celebrating its 40th Season, with over 275 volunteer singing members who perform concerts throughout the year. GMCLA has appeared throughout the US and internationally, performed for two sitting US Presidents, and has been featured on the Oscars, numerous television and film. For more information including how you can get tickets, you can visit their website.
Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles Celebrating 40 Years
