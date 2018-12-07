Investigators Searching for Thieves Caught on Video Breaking Into Chino Hills Music School, Stealing Armfuls of Guitars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Authorities are searching for two men caught on video as they smashed through the glass front door of a music academy in Chino Hills, each making off with their arms loaded with guitars before dawn Friday.

The incident occurred around around 2:50 a.m. at Rockstars of Tomorrow, a music school within the Chino Hills Marketplace at 4200 Chino Hills Parkway, said Sgt. Michael Warrick with the San Bernardino County sheriff's patrol station in Chino Hills.

Surveillance footage from the school shows a car pull across the front of the store, then a man comes into frame and uses a hammer to shatter the glass door. He climbs inside, and a second man follows him.

Within 16 seconds, the men have exited the store with several guitars.

According to the franchise's founder, Michael Anderson, they were six different models of both electric and acoustic guitars, all made by Yamaha.

David Lee, a 13-year-old student who has been learning and performing at the school for years, said he hopes the thieves at least make good use of their bounty.

"I just hope those people really wanted to play guitar because it's just a bummer," he said. "It's a really big bummer."

Anderson said he's coping with the loss by trying to turn a bad situation positive.

"I'm trying to find the best silver lining I can in this and to get some feel-good stories from people, have them talk about what we do and why they like this company," he said.

Investigators are now searching for the men, who were seen in the video wearing hoodies and masks covering their faces.

Anyone with information can contact the sheriff's Chino Hills station at 909-364-2000, or submit a tip anonymously via 800-782-7463 or www.wetip.com.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video