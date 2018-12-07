Man Shot to Death in Huntington Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man died following a shooting in a commercial neighborhood in Huntington Park on Friday afternoon, officials said.

The shooting took place just after 5:20 p.m. in the 6500 block of Wilson Avenue, just south of 65th Street, Deputy Morgan Arteaga of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Information Bureau said in a written statement.

Paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene, the deputy said. A suspect description was not immediately released.

Officials later told KTLA the victim was shot multiple times in the torso and investigators did not find a weapon at the scene. The shooting is not believed to be gang-related.

No other details were released.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau, which is assisting the Huntington Park Police Department in the investigation, at 323-890-5500. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.