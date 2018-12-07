× New L.A. County Sheriff Villanueva Tells Hundreds of Top Staff to hand in Résumés, Temporarily Remove Rank Insignia

Alex Villanueva began his term as Los Angeles County sheriff by immediately removing 18 top executives.

Now he has told nearly 500 other supervisors on his staff that their jobs are being reevaluated too.

In a massive review, all lieutenants, captains and commanders have been asked to hand in forms that detail their years of experience. The fill-in-the-blank résumés will be used to determine whether the officials will remain in their positions or be reassigned, including to lower levels for a set period of time, Villanueva said.

But in what some describe as an even more jarring move, Villanueva also told all the supervisors on Tuesday to temporarily remove a part of their uniforms some of them worked decades to earn: the gold pins on their collar that indicate their rank.

