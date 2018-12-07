Residents Fear Losing Capistrano Beach After Storms Batter Boardwalk

Orange County Public Works crews use heavy machinery to remove a boardwalk that was damaged in a recent storm at Capistrano Beach in Dana Point. (Credit: Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Walking along a battered stretch of her beloved beach, Sandie Iverson ticked off the destruction from recent storms. The boardwalk and a seawall collapsed. Palm trees were ripped from their roots.

As winter rains alight on Southern California, Iverson couldn’t help but wonder what fresh calamity would befall small but picturesque Capistrano Beach.

“When this crazy weather ends, will we still have basketball courts?” the 70-year-old asked, as excavators continued clearing debris this week.

“Capo Beach” lies on the southern end of Dana Point and is jointly owned by the city, Orange County Parks and the state. Bordered by Doheny State Beach to the north and San Clemente to the south. Its shimmering water, spread below jagged cliffs, as well as an air of tranquility beckon people who call it a jewel.

