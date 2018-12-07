Authorities are investigating home surveillance videos a Boyle Heights woman captured of her neighbors, who she says have terrorized her for the past four years, shouting offensive, hateful slurs and at times marching in front of her home while yelling and carrying open flames. Mary Beth McDade reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Dec. 7, 2018.
Video Shows Shouting, Flame-Carrying Neighbors Who Boyle Heights Woman Says Are Mercilessly Harassing Her
