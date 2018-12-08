4 Hurt After Mustang Slams Into Tree in Porter Ranch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Four people were hurt after a car slammed into a tree in Porter Ranch early Saturday, authorities said.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. near 11131 N. Tampa Ave. just south of the 118 Freeway, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

Four men in their late 20s or early 30s were inside the vehicle, Battalion Chief Steve Ruda said. Firefighters responded to the scene and had to extricate one of them from the back of the car, Rouda added.

According to the Fire Department, crews transported two of the men to a nearby hospital in critical condition. The other two sustained injuries that were not life threatening, the agency said.

Video from the scene shows what appears to be a white Mustang badly damaged in the front.

Ruda said it's not the first time that a car hit a tree in the area. The cause of the incident has not been determined.

Officials provided no further information.