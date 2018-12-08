Burrous’ Bites: Authentic Belgian Liege Waffles at Waffle Love in Northridge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chris Burrous got a tip from a viewer raving about a restaurant with the absolute best waffles, so naturally he had to check the place out. It's Waffle Love in Northridge, a joint that's serving up authentic Belgian liege waffles topped with an array of sweet and savory ingredients. Think chicken and waffles, a waffle grilled cheese "sandwich," and waffles oozing with stuffed chocolate or creamy Nutella. And, for special occasions, they even make waffle cakes!

This segment aired on KTLA's California Cooking: Episode 12.

Waffle Love

9411 Reseda Blvd., Northridge

818-671-5344