Driver Killed in Costa Mesa SUV Crash

A driver died after an SUV slammed into a signal pole, a utility pole and an iron fence in a residential neighborhood in Costa Mesa early Saturday, officials said.

The fatal solo-vehicle crash took place about 12:25 a.m. at Victoria Street and Valley Road, the Costa Mesa Police Department said in a written statement.

"A single Toyota SUV appeared to hit signal pole before the vehicle struck a wooden Edison pole and then continued westbound where it struck an iron fence," according to the police statement.

Paramedics pronounced the driver dead at the scene, officials said. No description of the person was available.

Victoria Street and Canyon Drive remained shut down in the area into the evening as Southern California Officials worked to repair damaged equipment, police said. Drivers were advised to use alternate routes.

The crash was the second fatal wreck on the same stretch of road in three months.

The crash was being investigated by the Costa Mesa Police Department's Major Accident Investigation Team.