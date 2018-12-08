How to Make the Ultimate Cheese Board With the Cheese Twins and the Cheese Store of Beverly Hills

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jessica Holmes learned from the cheese twins, Michael and Charlie Kalish, how to make the ideal holiday cheese board, including how to complement cheeses with the perfect wine pairings. The twins visited the iconic Cheese Store of Beverly Hills to make their selections. They had some tips, though they emphasize there are no rules:

Use a neutral board, such as wood or slate.

Bubbly wine such as a champagne is an excellent choice to serve with rich cheeses during the holidays.

Try new cheeses to open your horizons.

Don't overwhelm your guests with too many varieties, and considering labeling the cheeses. Help them pairing the wines to the cheeses.

Make sure you serve a crowd-pleaser such as a triple creme brie.

Play with contrasting shapes and colors.

This segment aired on KTLA's California Cooking: Episode 12.

