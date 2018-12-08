Jessica Holmes’ Recipe for Eggnog French Toast: A Holiday Treat

Posted 5:00 PM, December 8, 2018, by , Updated at 08:40AM, December 9, 2018

This recipe that "tastes like the holidays" came as the result of a happy accident when Jessica Holmes' family was out of milk for French toast. They substituted eggnog, making a breakfast treat that is easy, festive and delicious. It's a good option for those who like the idea of eggnog during the holidays but aren't that into actually drinking it.

This segment aired on KTLA's California Cooking: Episode 12.

Ingredients:

  • Loaf of challah bread or raisin bread, cut into fat slices the night before and left to dry out
  • 1 quart eggnog
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1 teaspoon fresh zest from an orange or clementine
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla, if desired
  • 1 tablespoon butter, plus more as needed
  • Syrup
  • Powdered Sugar

Instructions:

  1. Cut your loaf of bread into thick slices (about 1-inch thick) and leave it out to dry overnight.
  2. In a medium-sized bowl, whisk eggs,  eggnog, cinnamon, orange zest and vanilla, if using. Pour the mixture into a large baking dish.
  3. Add slices of bread to dish with eggnog mixture in a single layer. Let soak on each side for 5 to 10 minutes.
  4. In a large nonstick or cast-iron skillet over medium heat, melt the butter.
  5. Carefully place the bread slices into the heated pan and allow to brown until golden. Turn to other side and again brown until golden.
  6. Put browned French toast on a serving platter, and top with a few pats of butter, a drizzle of maple syrup and a sprinkle of powdered sugar.
  7. Serve!