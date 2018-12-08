Jessica Holmes’ Recipe for Eggnog French Toast: A Holiday Treat

This recipe that "tastes like the holidays" came as the result of a happy accident when Jessica Holmes' family was out of milk for French toast. They substituted eggnog, making a breakfast treat that is easy, festive and delicious. It's a good option for those who like the idea of eggnog during the holidays but aren't that into actually drinking it.
This segment aired on KTLA's California Cooking: Episode 12.
Ingredients:
- Loaf of challah bread or raisin bread, cut into fat slices the night before and left to dry out
- 1 quart eggnog
- 2 eggs
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon fresh zest from an orange or clementine
- 1 teaspoon vanilla, if desired
- 1 tablespoon butter, plus more as needed
- Syrup
- Powdered Sugar
Instructions:
- Cut your loaf of bread into thick slices (about 1-inch thick) and leave it out to dry overnight.
- In a medium-sized bowl, whisk eggs, eggnog, cinnamon, orange zest and vanilla, if using. Pour the mixture into a large baking dish.
- Add slices of bread to dish with eggnog mixture in a single layer. Let soak on each side for 5 to 10 minutes.
- In a large nonstick or cast-iron skillet over medium heat, melt the butter.
- Carefully place the bread slices into the heated pan and allow to brown until golden. Turn to other side and again brown until golden.
- Put browned French toast on a serving platter, and top with a few pats of butter, a drizzle of maple syrup and a sprinkle of powdered sugar.
- Serve!