Jessica Holmes’ Recipe for Eggnog French Toast: A Holiday Treat

This recipe that "tastes like the holidays" came as the result of a happy accident when Jessica Holmes' family was out of milk for French toast. They substituted eggnog, making a breakfast treat that is easy, festive and delicious. It's a good option for those who like the idea of eggnog during the holidays but aren't that into actually drinking it.

This segment aired on KTLA's California Cooking: Episode 12.

Ingredients:

Loaf of challah bread or raisin bread, cut into fat slices the night before and left to dry out

1 quart eggnog

2 eggs

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon fresh zest from an orange or clementine

1 teaspoon vanilla, if desired

1 tablespoon butter, plus more as needed

Syrup

Powdered Sugar

Instructions: