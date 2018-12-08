Jessica Holmes’ Recipe for Turkey Sausage Lasagna Dip – a Good Appetizer for Entertaining

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This recipe was an experiment for Jessica Holmes, who was looking for a way to get the delicious flavors from lasagna with a lot less effort. This warm, comforting dip is a great appetizer for a party or gathering to watch a game. Plus: it's a dish approved by Jessica's son, foodie-in-training Levi!

This is an online exclusive from KTLA's California Cooking: Episode 12.

Ingredients

1 green bell pepper, cored and chopped into 1/2-inch dice

1/2 yellow onion, chopped into 1/2-inch dice

About a 1/4 cup of olive oil, divided

1-pound package of turkey sausage links, spicy if desired, casings removed

24-ounce jar of marinara sauce

about 2 cups grated mozzarella cheese

about 1 cup ricotta cheese

2 tablespoons grated parmesan cheese

a few leaves fresh basil

baguette

1 garlic clove

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Heat a few tablespoons of olive oil in a cast-iron pan over medium heat. Crumble the sausage into the pan; stirring to break up. Saute until meat is cooked through and browned. Remove meat from skillet to a bowl. Add another tablespoon of olive oil to the pan and drop the diced pepper and onion into the pan. Stir occasionally and cook until browned. Remove to bowl with sausage. To assemble the dip for baking, mix pepper-onion mixture with sausage. Put that mixture into the bottom of a medium-sized baking dish. Top with half of the jar of marinara sauce and smooth the top out. Sprinkle grated mozzarella on top, then dollop ricotta on top. Then repeat with another layer of marinara and mozzarella. Put the baking dish on top of a sheet pan and place in the oven. Bake until warm and bubbly, about 20 minutes. If you want to brown it more, place the dish under the broiler for a few minutes more. Garnish with grated parmesan and torn basil leaves. Serve with olive-oil brushed toasted baguette slices that are have been gently rubbed with a cut garlic clove. Make sure to warn your guests it'll be hot!