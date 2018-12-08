Go
Search
Replay:
KTLA 5 Morning News
KTLA 5 TV Schedule
Watch CW Shows
Search
Contact Us
KTLA
Menu
News
Morning News
Video
Food
Podcasts
Contests
Traffic
Events
About
Weather
69°
69°
Low
54°
High
71°
Mon
49°
70°
Tue
48°
68°
Wed
48°
69°
See complete forecast
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Sunny and Mild Saturday Forecast
Posted 11:02 AM, December 8, 2018, by
Liberté Chan
Share this:
Facebook
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Pinterest
Email
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
Sunny and mild forecast.
Watch KTLA 5 News
Every newscast plus replays streamed online
Popular
ULA Calls Off 2nd Attempt to Launch Spy Satellite from Vandenberg Air Force 7 Seconds Before Liftoff
Man, 36, Dies in San Francisco After Coughing up Blood Clot Shaped Like Lung Passage
Cyntoia Brown, Convicted of Killing Man Who Bought Her for Sex as Teen, Ordered to Serve 51 Years in Prison
Thousand Oaks Shooting: Investigation Reveals Sgt. Ron Helus Was Struck in Heart by Friendly Fire
Latest News
Pilots of Fatal Lion Air Flight May Have Been Confused by Software Intended to Prevent Deadly Errors
Despite Decades of Mistreatment Allegations, Prominent Pasadena Obstetrician Still Allowed to Practice
Burrous’ Bites: The Grill by Green Acres in Simi Valley
Middle School Teacher Once Named Miss Kentucky Arrested for Allegedly Sending Nude Photos to 15-Year-Old Boy
Weather
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Sunny and Warm Saturday Forecast
Weather
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Sunny and Warm Sunday Forecast
Weather
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Sunny Saturday Forecast
Morning News
Weather
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Sunny and Warm Sunday Forecast
Weather
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Sunny and Warm Saturday
Weather
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Windy Saturday Forecast
Weather
Thursday Forecast: Dry Conditions Prompt Fire Weather Watch
Weather
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Slightly Warmer Saturday Forecast
Morning News
Weather
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Slightly Warmer Sunday Forecast
Weather
Wednesday Forecast: Sunny Skies; Winds Return for the Weekend
Weather
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Cooler Sunday Forecast
Morning News
Weather
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Hot Saturday Forecast
Weather
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Slightly Cooler Sunday Forecast
×
Email Alerts
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.