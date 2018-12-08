Man Arrested After Allegedly Assaulting Woman in Ventura Motel Room

Officials on Saturday arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman inside a motel room in Ventura.

Jesus Arreola, a 38-year-old man believed to be homeless, was booked into Ventura County Jail on suspicion of forcible rape and burglary, according to the Ventura Police Department.

The agency said it received a 911 call around 7 a.m. Friday from a woman who reported being sexually assaulted in a room at the Ventura Beach House Motel on 1220 E. Thompson Blvd.

A man, later identified as Arreola, allegedly forced his way inside the room and attacked the victim while she was asleep. The victim and others at the establishment were familiar with the suspect, police said. He was last spotted running away from the area.

Responding officers searched the location but did not find the perpetrator, the Police Department added. But at around 11 a.m. Saturday, police said they saw Arreola walking about 2 miles away from the motel near East Main Street and Lang Street. They detained him without incident, according to authorities

Officials provided no further information.