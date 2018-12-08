Man Arrested on Suspicion of Raping Woman Inside Secluded Stairwell in El Segundo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man accused of raping a woman in a secluded stairway in El Segundo days earlier was arrested Friday, according to police.

Kerry Frank Lathon introduced himself to a woman riding the Metro Green line near the Marine Avenue station and later raped her Sunday morning, according to police. Officers were called to the scene just before 11 a.m. that day.

Lathon, 35, is accused of guiding the victim to a stairwell behind a parking garage after they exited at the Douglas Street station in El Segundo, police said. While in the secluded stairwell, located in the 2300 block of East Rosecrans Avenue, he allegedly raped her before fleeing the scene.

Described by police as a transient currently on parole for making criminal threats, Lathon was arrested about 9:15 p.m. on Friday.

He was taken into custody in Gardena with assistance from U.S. Marshals and officers from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Rasmusson at 310-524- 2216 or krasmusson@elsegundo.org.